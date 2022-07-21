ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

By TJ Leverentz
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
KIMT

Power Outages Across the Area Following Storms

Rochester, MN. -- Rochester Public Utilities released a tweet saying they are working as fast as possible to get power back on. "Update from Operations. Vegetation is needing to be cleared before power can be safely restored to certain areas of town," RPU said. "Customers may see trimming happening because of this prior to power coming back on.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Hundreds Without Power After Storms Hit Rochester Area

The storms rolling thru Southeast Minnesota knocked out power for hundreds and hundreds of customers. As of 5:37 PM, a quick check of the RPU Outages map shows the loss of power distributed across the city. Click the image for updated numbers. People Cooperative shows the largest outages in Olmsted....
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans might be able to see the northern lights Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clear skies overnight will give Minnesotans the chance to see the northern lights.  Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that a minor geomagnetic storm Friday night is expected to turn into a moderate geomagnetic storm early Saturday morning. "This means the northern lights are possible as far as south of Minnesota," Meadows said.   The best way to see the atmospheric phenomenon is to get a good view of the northern sky, preferably in a place with little to no light pollution. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Severe Thunderstorms
106.9 KROC

Tornado Warning Issued for Olmsted County

Update: 2:09 p.m: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fillmore County until 3:15 p.m. Update 1:35 p.m: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning until 2:00 p.m. for Central Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota. The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rochester, moving east at 20 mph. Tornado and quarter-size hail is possible.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Beating the heat at the lake

When we all crank the A-C, it can create problems for our grid. Fortunately, we can help take a load off of the power grid, by not cranking the A-C, and avoiding things like running the dishwasher during the heat of the day. But perhaps one of the most fun...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ktwb.com

Xcel Energy to build large transmission line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Construction Work Closing Two Highway 14 Medians Near Rochester Begins Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction work to close the Highway 14 medians at Olmsted County Road 44 and 7th Street northwest is set to begin west of Rochester Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said crews will begin removing pavement along the medians on Monday as part of an interim safety effort aimed at reducing high-speed t-bone crashes until an interchange can be funded and built at County Road 44.
ROCHESTER, MN
mprnews.org

So far, Minnesota avoids recent national uptick in COVID cases

On Wednesday we learned that both President Joe Biden and Sen. Tina Smith have COVID-19. This is on the heels of learning that the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tested positive. While all were fully vaccinated and boosted, which may be helping...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Popular Minnesota Store Added to List for Baked Good Recall

We used to hear a lot about produce recalls due to nasty diarrhea-causing E. Coli or things like listeria. I remember thinking that cupcakes and cookies never have this issue. Well, baked goods seem to be the topic of a lot of recalls in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois lately and one recall was just expanded and includes...yep, you guessed it...cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Who Are The Largest Employers Here in Minnesota?

When it comes to employers in the state of Minnesota, the organization that tops the list is one that is pretty familiar to those of us in southeast Minnesota. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal conducts a survey each spring that seeks to find out just how many Minnesotans are employed by the various companies, organizations and businesses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Signs of Omicron variants spreading in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- While two super-infectious strains of the Omicron variant are fueling spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, new infections in Minnesota appear to be holding steady, although there are signs the new variants are spreading.Data from the University of Minnesota wastewater surveillance study shows an increase in virus prevalence this week in all of the seven regions tracked but one -- the state's southeastern corner. The areas that saw the greatest increases were southwestern and south-central Minnesota, both of which have recorded significant spikes since July 10. Meanwhile, the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater has held steady...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy