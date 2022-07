Johnson City Police arrest a woman who allegedly took a dry wall hammer and hit her boyfriend in the head. Police responded to 2804 Plymouth Road No.5 and arrested Sharon L. Carlton. Authorities say a male victim on the scene told them his girlfriend had struck in the head with a drywall hammer. Police reported the male had injuries consistent with the allegations he made. Carlton is charged with aggravated Domestic Assault. Carlton is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on bond.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO