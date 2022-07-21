Why Thomas Tuchel Needs to Play Ethan Ampadu Next Season

Ethan Amapdu is a name that would've circulated a lot over the past few season after the young Welshman made his Chelsea debut at the age of 17. After a succession of loan spells away from the club, is this now the time for a long awaited Chelsea breakthrough.

Just like many other young talents coming through Cobham, Ampadu has flirted around the first team for a couple of years and made a few cameo apperances as he helped Chelsea win the FA Cup in 2017/18 and the Euopa League in 2018/19.

Ampadu, 21, signed for Chelsea's Under-21 side in the summer of 2017 after coming through the academy of League One side Exeter City, with whom he made his proffesional debut at the age of 15, becoming the clubs youngest-ever player.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Wales international was only briefly involved in the development side before being intergrated into the first-team by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who awarded Ampadu his Chelsea debut in September 2017.

His first taste of Premier League action came much later on in the season as he came on as a late substitution in a 3-1 away victory at Huddersfield Town.

After a few cameo apperances the following season, the Wales international went on his first loan spell, to German outfit RB Leipzig.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Despite only making seven apperances for the Bundesliga side, Ampadu earned some much needed experience and in tale, experienced his first taste of Champions League football.

Two more loan spells would follow for Amapdu with Sheffield United in the Premier League and Venezia in the Serie A. After back-to-back relegations with his retrospective sides, the 21-year-old is back with Chelsea and looking to thrive.

It was only a quick summer break for Ampadu, after he helped his national side Wales qualify for their first World Cup in 64-years as they beat Ukraine 1-0 with the 21-year-old playing the full 90 minutes.

Chelsea FC

Now back with the Blues in their pre-season tour of the USA, Ampadu has the chance to impress Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel once again, although this season could have a different outcome.

Ampadu has played in both of the clubs opening pre-season games and Tuchel has been quick to praise the Wales international for his forward passing and composure on the ball.

On Wednesday night, Chelsea narrowly lost out to MLS opponents Charlotte FC on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Despite the result though there where many individual performances to enjoy, with Ampadus' being one of them.

The 21-year-old played the second half of the encounter in a midfield two alongside Connor Gallagher, in what was a change from his regular central defensive role.

Central midfield is a position that Ampadu has played before however it was last nights performance which really made people sit up and look at what a talent Chelsea have on their hands.

He may have only played the second half but Ampadu was exceptional in that midfield position and was very confident on the ball, making many forward passes and doing well to maintain possession.

Chelsea have some of the best midfield players on the planet, however with the majority beig over the age of 30, it is an area that will need addressing and Ampadu is surely a player that can fill that void.

Going into next season the Blues will once again compete across four competitions and will need to utilise as many players as possible.

With Gallagher set to stay and have his breakthrough season, I believe that Tuchel really needs to take a closer look at Ampadu and see that he is more than ready to step up and wear that Chelsea shirt as a first team player next season.