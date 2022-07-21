Amazon begins rollout of Rivian electric delivery vans across U.S. in drive to shrink carbon footprint

Ford will cut 8,000 jobs in in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and bolster investment in electric vehicles, a report has said.The Detroit-based company has not confirmed the cuts, which were first revealed on Wednesday by Bloomberg, and could still change. According to the report, about 8,000 jobs could be cut from the newly created Ford Blue unit working on the company’s internal combustion engine operations.Cuts, which could begin before the end of the summer, will also reportedly occur in other areas of the motor business and among salaried employees.Ford will reportedly use the savings...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO