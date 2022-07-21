Amazon begins rollout of Rivian electric delivery vans across U.S. in drive to shrink carbon footprint

Lovingly remodeled from top to bottom, classic architectural lines serve as the palette for modern fixtures and thoughtful appointments. Lovingly remodeled from top to bottom, classic architectural lines serve as the palette for modern fixtures and thoughtful appointments plus vaulted ceilings and fabulous natural light. Hardwoods crafted from recycled whiskey barrels and natural stone accents throughout. New kitchen with updated cabinets, granite and butcher block counters, mosaic tile backsplash and generous island with bar seating. Three bedrooms and spacious great room upstairs, two bedrooms, generous rec room, two full baths and laundry on lower. Entertainer’s dream with cedar porch, balcony, an oversized deck perfect for a BBQ, and a fully fenced backyard backing to an open space. Generous driveway with two-car garage and EV charger. In the award-winning Bellevue School District!
Comments / 0