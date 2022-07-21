ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon begins rollout of Rivian electric delivery vans across U.S. in drive to shrink carbon footprint

By Kurt Schlosser
geekwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bid to make its fleet of delivery vehicles more sustainable and reduce its carbon footprint, Amazon began rolling out custom electric delivery vans made by Rivian on Thursday. The vehicles will begin showing up on roads around Seattle and a handful of other cities across the U.S....

