Police searching for suspect accused of throwing incendiary devices at Tacony home, starting fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood at 11:54 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the victim was shot in the head on the 700 block of Clearfield and 3100 block of Weymouth Streets. At least 10 shots were fired and police say a second victim walked into Episcopal Hospital just moments after the shooting. The 28-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his right leg and stomach. “Indicators that this second victim might be a person of interest as a possible suspect in this shooting, but right now the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. “We don’t know what the cause this shooting was, we don’t know whether it’s retaliation, drug-related or what so homicide is going to be investigating.” Investigators also recovered a gun. They say it was tossed under a nearby car at the scene. No further information is available at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO