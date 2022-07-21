ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police searching for suspect accused of throwing incendiary devices at Tacony home, starting fire

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Tacony. Police say the suspect, who...

www.fox29.com

fox29.com

Vehicle slams into West Philadelphia home

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A chaotic scene in West Philadelphia Sunday, as a vehicle slammed into a home. Crews were called to 4200 block of Westminster Avenue just before noon. Police did not release any details regarding how the crash occurred or whether there were injuries to anyone in the vehicle or in the building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fatally Shot In Kensington, Police Say 2nd Victim Walked Into Hospital Moments After Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood at 11:54 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the victim was shot in the head on the 700 block of Clearfield and 3100 block of Weymouth Streets. At least 10 shots were fired and police say a second victim walked into Episcopal Hospital just moments after the shooting. The 28-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his right leg and stomach. “Indicators that this second victim might be a person of interest as a possible suspect in this shooting, but right now the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. “We don’t know what the cause this shooting was, we don’t know whether it’s retaliation, drug-related or what so homicide is going to be investigating.” Investigators also recovered a gun. They say it was tossed under a nearby car at the scene. No further information is available at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

‘Not a family barbeque’ — Gloucester, NJ cops bust massive pool party at home

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner and a party organizer were charged in connection with throwing a huge party in a backyard pool. Police Chief David Harkins said police were called Sunday to a house on Poplar Avenue in the Blenheim section for loud music at a pool party. Officers found a security team that had been hired to work a pool party event, numerous cars parked around the neighborhood.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Police Seek Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Bicyclist

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run. Authorities state that on July 22, 2022, at 12:45 AM, an unknown person operating a dual rear wheel pick-up truck struck a bicyclist at the intersection of 52nd & Wyalusing Avenue. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the Presbyterian Hospital a short time later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Incendiary Device#Tacony Home
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

Crime Fighters: Who killed Cyanni Hammond?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cyanni Hammond, 19, was shot and killed while standing with a group of men. Now, her mother is coming forward to ask for helping in finding her daughter's killer. "Cyanni was an outgoing person. She had ups and down days, you know. She was a typical teenager,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By SEPTA Train In Lansdale

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SEPTA train early Sunday, July 24 in Montgomery County, authorities said. The Lansdale/Doylestown, headed to Center City, struck the victim at the Pennbrook station. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, a SEPTA spokesperson said. to sign...
LANSDALE, PA
phl17.com

Missing woman last seen Oakdale Street, frequents Whitby Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on July 14, 2022. Police say 54-year-old Sylvestina Cox was last seen on the 2300 block of Oakdale Street. Police suspect, she is usually around the 5400 block of Whitby Avenue. It is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

