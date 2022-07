FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman was declared dead, despite being alive and well. That woman is Angela Faircloth. "I was kind of like shocked. Don't you need to see a death certificate?" Faircloth, who is alive and well, said. She couldn't believe it in March when she received a letter in her mailbox from her employer.

