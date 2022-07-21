ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Shots fired at SUV on Route 50 in Prince George’s Co.

By Matt Small
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are trying to determine why an SUV traveling on U.S. Route 50 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was shot at early Thursday morning. Maryland State Police said troopers based out of College Park “responded...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Woman Reportedly Shot And Killed In Waldorf; Shooter Still At Large

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one person has been killed after being shot multiple times in Waldorf. At approximately 10:21 p.m. on July 24, first responders were alerted to reports that someone was driving in the area of Post Office Road and St. Charles Parkway, when they heard multiple gunshots near their vehicle.
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Police: Metro bus, two vehicles involved in fatal crash

Montgomery County Police said a man died after a Metro bus, van and car collided in White Oak, Maryland. Officers tell WTOP that the crash happened after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the crash...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

62-year-old woman charged after shooting near Anacostia Boathouse

A 62-year-old woman is being charged after shooting someone during an argument near the Anacostia Community Boathouse on Friday night, D.C. police say. Alice Jackson, of Marlow Heights, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said Jackson...
MARLOW HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
College Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mocoshow.com

Fatal Collision Involving a Metro Bus Sunday Night

There was a multiple vehicle collision that occurred in the area of New Hampshire Ave. and Lockwood Dr. (White Oak) on Sunday night that left one adult male dead. The following details courtesy of MCPD:. On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 8:52 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police: Teen dies in Howard Co. after crashing car into tree

A teenage girl was killed and her passenger was seriously hurt after her car veered off the road and slammed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, early Sunday morning. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Broken Land Parkway south of Cradlerock Way, which is near Lake Elkhorn, according to a statement from Howard County police.
COLUMBIA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prince George#Suv#Maryland State Police#Chevy Equinox#County Police Department
WTOP

1 fatally shot in downtown Frederick, police say

Police in Frederick, Maryland, have identified a man killed in an early morning shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Market Street. In a statement, the Frederick Police Department said an officer patrolling the area responded to the scene and located...
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Murder In Downtown Frederick Under Investigation

Shooting happened early Saturday morning on North Market Street. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Frederick Police (FPD) are investigating a murder in downtown. Frederick Police responded to the 300 block of N. Market St. right after 3 AM after reports of gunfire. Police have confirmed Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, 26, of...
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Police: Maryland man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to Bethany Beach.
CLARKSBURG, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Driver charged for fatal hit-and-run in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man has been charged with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license after turning himself in the day after a fatal car crash in Alexandria. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Huntington Avenue...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
Shore News Network

26-Year-Old Victim in Early Morning Frederick Shooting Identified

FREDERICK, MD – Police in Frederick have identified 26-year-old Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, of Montgomery Village, as the victim in Saturday morning’s early shooting murder. According to police, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a Frederick Police Department officer was patrolling the North Market Street area when he heard a gunshot in the 300 Block of North Market Street.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

7-hour barricade ends with man surrendering to police, holding baby in his arms

BOWIE, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) arrested a man who they say barricaded himself and a baby inside a Bowie home for nearly seven hours Friday. The department first tweeted about the ongoing situation just before 10 a.m., saying there was heavy police activity along the Fairview Vista Road and Annapolis Road. But police later said it all began with a call at 7 a.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man suspected of robbing at least 3 banks in Montgomery County: police

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are asking for help identifying a man they believe robbed three banks since the beginning of the year in Montgomery County. The first robbery happened on January 18 at the Sandy Spring Bank on Spencerville Road in Burtonsville. Police say the suspect entered the bank around 3:10 p.m. and gave a note to the teller demanding money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy