Parents with children seeking to acquire a driver’s license are going to see an increase in the cost of driver education classes this year in school districts around Manistee County. A growing trend of cuts in state school funding has left school administrators scratching their heads trying just get the program to break even. It has resulted in a co-pay program at many school districts right on up to cases like Manistee High School where driver education classes were dropped.

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO