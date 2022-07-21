5 LGBTQ+ Dating Apps that will Help you Find Love

In order to help you decide on the app that is best for your dating needs, here are 5 popular LGBTQ+ dating apps and why you should choose each one. Grindr is one of the oldest LGBTQ+ apps in the dating game and it’s still one of the most popular ones...
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
A manuscript for Prince Harry’s memoir has been signed off by lawyers and publishers are scrambling to have it hit the shelves in time for Christmas, reports say.The younger son of Prince Charles has been researching the life of his late mother, Princess Diana, stirring up fears among insiders that he could hit out at members of the Royal Family, reports The Sun.It is believed that ghostwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author JR Moehringer completed the manuscript for the potentially explosive memoir earlier this summer.A publishing source told the newspaper: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of...
Comments / 0