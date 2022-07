ST. LOUIS — Two men were charged this week in an attack of a guard at the City Justice Center last month. James B. Brison, 40, of the 700 block of Prigge Meadows Court in unincorporated St. Louis County, and Marcus Ausler, 32, of the 800 block of Wall Street, each was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Brison also was charged with a count of delivering a weapon to a jail.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO