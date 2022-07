Lucasfilm just delivered one of their best series via the Disney+ streaming service with Obi-Wan Kenobi. It seems as if the further we dive into the mythos of the iconic character, the more cool things are being added to his legacy. Obi-Wan Kenobi showed us what the Jedi Master had been up to ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and it did it pretty decently. Now, a new Star Wars comic has added another cool thing to Obi-Wan's legacy. Marvel released Star Wars #25 and it features four different stories, with one of those being that Obi-Wan created a cool new form of lightsaber.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO