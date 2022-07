One person is dead and four are in the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car accident in downtown Worcester on Saturday night, police say. According to a Facebook post by the Worcester Police Department, officers observed a stolen white SUV driving north quickly on Main Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. An officer activated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but called off the pursuit when the SUV did not stop and began operating erratically.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO