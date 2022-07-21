ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pro Bowl Las Vegas Raiders Denzel Perryman Talks Training Camp

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have an offense loaded with talent and superstars at every position. But on a roster so loaded on one side of the ball, linebacker Denzel Perryman often is an overlooked superstar.

If you were to meet Perryman on the street, you would notice his body that appears to be chiseled out of granite, but he is nothing like the ferocious Tasmanian Devil that he plays like on the field.

Perryman is warm, kind, funny, and genuinely loves people. He stepped to the microphone to speak on the first day of training camp. You can watch the entire interview below, or read the transcript if you wish:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PojRY_0gnjxvtN00

Linebacker Denzel Perryman

Q: At this stage of your career, is there still nerves and excitement on the eve of training camp?

Perryman: “Yeah, I'm nervous right now. My heart is still beating. It’s like being at the first day of school. You see everybody, get around everybody again, starting all over again. I wouldn't say nervous, but like I said, it’s the first day of school all over again.”

Q: How much are you as a veteran enjoying the teaching approach from the new coaches?

Perryman: “I'm enjoying it. I mean, every day you learn something new. I would say that. It’s going on year eight for me, been in a couple of defenses. I've been in a defense similar to this one. But like I said, you learn something new. Like I felt like I knew their defense and their whole scheme, but it's all a learning curve for us. And just being the veteran player, learning with the young guys and just learning together is a great thing.”

Q: How do you feel like the locker room is handling all the high expectations for this season?

Perryman: “I don't think nobody's paying attention to those expectations. We're just trying to come together and be one football team.”

Q: How important is accountability to this coaching staff?

Perryman: “Everybody got to be accountable. It's 11 players on the field and if I don't do my job, I probably messed up the whole defense. So, that's where that accountability goes into. Everybody got be on their job. It's all a new defense for everybody. It's like a new scheme, so that accountability it's on you to learn the defense. Obviously, we're doing it collectively but when we're not in the building it's on you to do what to do.”

Q: Going into training camp, having an event like the celebrity softball game and building camaraderie there with the Golden Knights and the Raiders, what was that event like?

Perryman: “The softball game and the charity event itself was great. It was good to see how many people came out and support, not only just the Raiders, but the Golden Knights as well. Just been out there with those guys in general was fun. I need to work on my baseball skills, I can tell you that. But other than that, just getting together, two teams coming together for the community, it was awesome.”

Q: There are reports that you're seeking a new contract?

Perryman: “I knew that was coming. To answer that question, my agent Ron Butler is handling that. I just want to play football.”

Q: Do you feel more tied to Las Vegas now that you’ve spent a season here?

Perryman: “A little bit. I feel like I’m still trying to get my feet wet around here. I got traded here. It was something unexpected, but it was a blessing in disguise for me. I mean, I had my best season last year and I’m going to try to pick up on that. But just being here, I ain’t locked in all the way yet. I’m still trying, like I said, get my feet wet.”

Q: What kind of energy are you feeling in the building and with the new regime?

Perryman: “I mean, I'm excited just for the season in general, like I said, it’s new everything. New coaches, new staff, new faces, new scheme and new year. So, energy wise I mean I'm always smiling and high energy. Pretty sure the guys are excited, so I think that's where the energy level comes from…I’m excited for the season. Like y’all said, we got a lot of pieces and y’all expect a lot. We are just going to go out there and play.”

Q: What it's been like so far working with Antonio Pierce?

Perryman: “It's been great. He's a real player's coach. And sometimes, like when he's talking, he gets into it like he's a player and honestly it makes me laugh. But you learn a lot from it. Like, he's very understanding. He played the game, he ran the show, and I'm just taking notes.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Announce Signing Of Veteran Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their quarterback depth ahead of training camp. The NFC West team announced this Saturday that it's signed veteran quarterback Luis Perez. Perez, a former USFL quarterback, joins a position group that also features Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Perez will join the...
NFL
Yardbarker

USFL star Victor Bolden Jr. signs with Cardinals

Arizona released undrafted rookie wideout Jared Smart to make room for Bolden. Bolden led the USFL with 1,209 all-purpose yards during the regular season. The Birmingham Stallions star had 6 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the 2022 USFL Championship Game and was named the game’s MVP.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

McDaniels: Excitement Behind Opening Raiders Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders opened training camp this past Thursday for the first time under head coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels emphasized the different number of “starts” he anticipates feeling during training camp. “We've talked about this a lot,” McDaniels said. “You start training camp about four of five...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

Raiders Training Camp: 5 Players On The Roster Bubble

It’s that time of year again; football hasn’t actually started, so we’re making lists about assumptions regarding the Las Vegas Raiders. This is made even more difficult with a new leadership regime (Dave Ziegler & Josh McDaniels) that keeps team management information well locked behind closed doors.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Sign Veteran Safety Matthias Farley

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent safety and special teams ace Matthias Farley. The veteran safety was signed on Thursday afternoon, following the Raiders first training camp practice. His signing came one day after the team released Dallin Leavitt, who spent four seasons with the team. “He is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

Lamonica Had a Hand in Raiders' 1969 Playoff Win and Loss

John Madden took over as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 1969 and all he did in that first season was lead them to a 12-1-1 record and the Western Division title in the final season of the American Football League as he began his trip toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Training Camp Preview: Edge Rushers

A new era has begun for the Las Vegas Raiders. The regime of Josh McDaniels and company will be in full effect this summer as the Raiders report to training camp in preparation for the 2022 regular season. McDaniels inherited a young pass rusher who is eager and excited to...
PARADISE, NV
RaiderMaven

Raiders Training Camp Preview: Interior Defensive Line

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a great deal of competition on the interior defensive line during this year’s training camp. Stopping the run and generating pressure in the interior was an issue last season, and is why Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler made it a focus to overhaul the position during the offseason.
PARADISE, NV
RaiderMaven

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: LBs, No.2

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus. That will involve going against some of the most skilled linebackers in the league, ones equally adept at stopping...
PARADISE, NV
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders Foster Moreau Talks at Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders come into the 2022 campaign with high expectations. With offensive weapons all over the roster, Forster Moreau is could be Derek Carr's secret weapon. You can watch his entire press conference below or read the transcript:. Tight End Foster Moreau. Q: With guys running laps...
NFL
ESPN

Chicago Bears G Dakota Dozier underwent surgery for torn ACL, source says

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears guard Dakota Dozier recently underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. Dozier was carted off the field during the Bears' first day of mandatory minicamp last month after injuring his left leg during practice. The Bears later placed Dozier on injured reserve.
CHICAGO, IL
LouisvilleReport

14 Former Cardinals on 2022 NFL Training Camp Rosters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is nearly over, and the 2022 NFL season is just on the horizon. July 26 marks the final day in which players are to report for training camp across the league, starting the process of shaping rosters for all 32 teams ahead of the 53-man roster cut deadline on Aug. 30.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy