Summer is the best time to see a sea turtle in Hawaii
Seeing a sea turtle in their natural habitat is a sight to see. Each island has special beaches where sea turtles frequent to increase your chance of spotting them out in nature.
Seeing a sea turtle in their natural habitat is a sight to see. Each island has special beaches where sea turtles frequent to increase your chance of spotting them out in nature.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0