ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Senators introduce bipartisan resolution recognizing Russian acts in Ukraine as genocide

By Laura Kelly
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZrbs_0gnjwnXe00
Tweet

A group of Democratic and Republican senators on Thursday introduced a resolution recognizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide, a symbolic yet powerful signal of bipartisan support for the U.S. and international community to put an end to the violence and hold perpetrators responsible.

The resolution is led by Sens. Jim Risch (Idaho), the top Republican the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Ben Cardin (Md.), the second-ranking Democrat on the panel.

“There is no question that what Russia is doing in Ukraine is a genocide,” Risch said in a statement.

“If you could walk the streets of Kyiv, Irpin and Hostomel like I did last month, and listen to the stories of what the Russian soldiers have done, this is a genocide. The international community is documenting the many Russian abuses that constitute war crimes across Ukraine. It’s time the United States and the world recognize it as such.”

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are co-sponsors of the resolution.

The resolution condemns Russia for committing what it says are acts of genocide against the people of Ukraine and supports tribunals and international criminal investigations to hold Russian political leaders and military personnel accountable for a war of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

“Russia is trying to eviscerate not just the people and the buildings of Ukraine, but also they are trying to eliminate the Ukrainian language, Ukrainian history and Ukrainian culture,” Cardin said in a statement. “This is genocide. The world must recognize this fact and those responsible must be held accountable.”

The resolution further calls on the U.S., along with NATO and the European Union to “support the government of Ukraine to prevent further acts of Russian genocide against the Ukrainian people.”

Ukrainians are calling on the U.S. and allies to send more weaponry, and send it faster, to Ukraine, seeing it as the most meaningful support to prevent Russian acts of genocide.

Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksiy Goncharenko, testifying in front of lawmakers Wednesday in a hearing of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, said the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide outlines that “it is the responsibility of every country on the planet, to do everything as possible to stop it, as soon as possible. In Ukrainian case, it means give us weaponry.”

“What is now done by Russia is a genocide and I assure you and encourage you to adopt these bills that you so kindly sponsored and presented as soon as possible,” Goncharenko said, referring to the Senate resolution.

President Biden and some of his top officials have described Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide, but the State Department has yet to issue a formal declaration, which would likely trigger concrete action by the international community.

The lawmakers sponsoring the genocide resolution are strong proponents of U.S. assistance and support for Ukraine in its nearly five-month fight against Russia’s offensive. A vote on the resolution would further put on the record lawmakers that are supportive of U.S. assistance to Ukraine versus a small but provocative minority that hold opposing views.

On Monday, 18 House Republicans voted against a resolution supporting Finland and Sweden’s ascension to NATO, the expanding alliance viewed as a rebuke of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In May, 11 GOP senators and 57 House Republicans voted against a $40 billion aid package related to supporting Ukraine against Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

A second wave of Russians is fleeing Putin's regime

A "second wave" of Russians is fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime as his war in Ukraine rages on. 37-year-old Vladimir is one of a number of Russians with business and family ties who took time to get their affairs in order, but are now relocating. "Once the flow begins and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Nato#Ukraine War#Russian#Democratic#Republican
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Powerful Putin Ally Sees Russia on the Brink of a New World Order

Russia is on the precipice of heading a new world order that minimizes the United States' relevance on the global stage, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said after meeting with one of Russia's top officials. On Tuesday, Faria called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) a "terroristic and hostile alliance"...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

647K+
Followers
76K+
Post
488M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy