Jackson County, MS

Pascgaoula man dies in Jackson County car crash, Mississippi Highway Patrol says

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago
A Mississippi Coast man died Wednesday morning in a fatal car accident that occurred early Wednesday morning in Jackson County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash on Mississippi 613 in Jackson County around 1:30 a.m., they said in a press release.

Troopers found a 2014 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling southbound on the highway when it veered off the road and overturned, MHP said.

The driver was identified as Zachary Salisbury, 32, of Pascagoula. He died of injuries sustained during the crash.

The accident is under investigation by MHP.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS
