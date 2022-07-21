ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It’s hot outside, but you knew that

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat wave affecting much of the country is certainly being felt on Martha’s Vineyard and while public safety officials haven’t had a lot of calls about heat-related issues, the Island’s electricity supplier has experienced the crunch of increased use of air conditioners. Scattered power surges...

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Late ferry proposed by Martha’s Vineyard businesses

A petition drive launched by Edgartown restaurant owner Christian Thornton is calling for the Steamship Authority to add a late-night Steamship Authority ferry during the busy tourist season so the Island can attract off-Island hospitality workers. As of Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the petition was launched, it...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Q97.9

This Beach On The Maine / New Hampshire Border Is A Hidden Gem

While Maine does have a few really nice sandy beaches on the coast, like Popham Beach and Old Orchard Beach, most of our beaches are a little on the rocky (gravely?) side. This is basically a rule when it comes to the beaches on our lakes and rivers. However, there...
MassLive.com

Massachusetts paddleboarder captures moment whale hits boat on video

A paddleboarder in Massachusetts was certainly in the right place at the right time. Bob Babcock, a Plymouth man, was paddleboarding Friday morning when he spotted multiple whales swimming around a boat people were fishing from. He was able to fish his phone out and capture the aquatic mammals on video, recording the moment one of them hit the boat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Air Conditioning#Elderly People#Times#Eversource Com
capecod.com

Olympia Sports to Close Its Remaining 35 Stores

PORTLAND, MAINE (AP) — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is closing its remaining 35 locations. Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello, who opened his first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland. The chain...
PORTLAND, ME
1420 WBSM

Close Encounter With Humpback Whale Off Plymouth

We hear a lot about the great white sharks that like to vacation off the Massachusetts coast during the summer, but let me tell you, the sharks are not the only fish in the sea, so to speak. Ask Suzanne Lewis O'Shea of East Bridgewater about the humpback whales that...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tornado warning issued for parts of New Hampshire

BOSTON — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire on Thursday. The warning is in effect for the areas including New London, Wilmot, Grantham, and Grafton until 2:15 p.m. “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or...
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Well-known Massachusetts wedding and event venue to close in 2023

RANDOLPH, Mass. — One of Massachusetts' best-known wedding and event venues will shut down at the end of next summer and sold to a real estate investment and development company. After decades of hosting community Thanksgiving dinners, weddings, proms, meetings, dinners and more, the Lombardo family shutting down its...
WCAX

2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
CHESTERFIELD, NH
FUN 107

Even Jay Leno Knows This is the Best Hot Dog in Rhode Island

He may have been a day or so early, but Jay Leno was celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a true Rhode Island classic while in Newport this week. Wally's Wieners on Thames Street in Newport was visited by the late-night legend and I love that he was there to eat Rhode Island's favorite hot dog, the Saughy.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes two beaches to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Briar Point Beach in Coventry and Hope Pond Recreation Beach in Scituate have unsafe bacteria levels. The beach water quality will continue to be monitored through Labor...
SCITUATE, RI
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Best Places to Live In Massachusetts

If you're considering moving to the Bay State, you're in luck. Massachusetts is home to a wide variety of vibrant and welcoming communities, each with its own unique set of advantages. From bustling metropolises to quiet coastal towns, there's something for everyone in Massachusetts. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Here's when Toys 'R' Us will re-appear in Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBORO - It was announced this week that Toys "R" Us is making another comeback, and will be popping up in Macy's stores around the country. For Massachusetts shoppers, the return of the iconic toy brand is just weeks away.A company spokesperson confirmed to WBZ-TV that Macy's locations in Massachusetts will open Toys "R" Us in stores by the fall. "Each store location will vary, but all stores will be open by October 15th," the spokesperson said. More information will be released at macys.com/toysrus.Macy's has stores in Auburn, Boston, Braintree, Burlington, Dartmouth, Framingham, Hanover, Holyoke, Hyannis, Kingston, Marlboro, North Attleboro, Natick, Peabody and Saugus.Toys "R" Us went bankrupt in 2018 and closed all stores and resurrection attempts had been unsuccessful until the Macy's partnership. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy