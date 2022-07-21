It’s hot outside, but you knew that

The heat wave affecting much of the country is certainly being felt on Martha’s Vineyard and while public safety officials haven’t had a lot of calls about heat-related issues, the Island’s electricity supplier has experienced the crunch of increased use of air conditioners. Scattered power surges...
We’re following the hottest temperatures of this six-day heat wave Sunday afternoon, along with record-breaking temperatures in Boston that hadn't been broken in close to 90 years, and as well as severe weather across the region. A tornado warning that was issued for part of Aroostook County in northern...
A petition drive launched by Edgartown restaurant owner Christian Thornton is calling for the Steamship Authority to add a late-night Steamship Authority ferry during the busy tourist season so the Island can attract off-Island hospitality workers. As of Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the petition was launched, it...
While Maine does have a few really nice sandy beaches on the coast, like Popham Beach and Old Orchard Beach, most of our beaches are a little on the rocky (gravely?) side. This is basically a rule when it comes to the beaches on our lakes and rivers. However, there...
A paddleboarder in Massachusetts was certainly in the right place at the right time. Bob Babcock, a Plymouth man, was paddleboarding Friday morning when he spotted multiple whales swimming around a boat people were fishing from. He was able to fish his phone out and capture the aquatic mammals on video, recording the moment one of them hit the boat.
Grab a spot on the grass and unpack a sandwich, some fruit and a cookie for a peaceful picnic in Massachusetts this summer. Massachusetts has numerous parks and beaches that residents can find a spot at to lay out a blanket and enjoy a lunch together. But some of the best spot include unique views, water slides, hiking and popcorn.
PORTLAND, MAINE (AP) — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is closing its remaining 35 locations. Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello, who opened his first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland. The chain...
We hear a lot about the great white sharks that like to vacation off the Massachusetts coast during the summer, but let me tell you, the sharks are not the only fish in the sea, so to speak. Ask Suzanne Lewis O'Shea of East Bridgewater about the humpback whales that...
BOSTON — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire on Thursday. The warning is in effect for the areas including New London, Wilmot, Grantham, and Grafton until 2:15 p.m. “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or...
In just over a 24-hour span between 1:42 p.m. on Saturday and 2:52 p.m. on Sunday, there were 12 reported sightings on the app. This weekend, there were 12 shark sightings off the coast of Cape Cod on the Sharktivity app. Beach-adjacent shark activity, often nicknamed “sharktivity,” is increasing in...
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
RANDOLPH, Mass. — One of Massachusetts' best-known wedding and event venues will shut down at the end of next summer and sold to a real estate investment and development company. After decades of hosting community Thanksgiving dinners, weddings, proms, meetings, dinners and more, the Lombardo family shutting down its...
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon. The warning is in effect for Northwestern Worcester County and Northeastern Franklin County until 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning, an isolated tornado and hail is possible. A...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
He may have been a day or so early, but Jay Leno was celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a true Rhode Island classic while in Newport this week. Wally's Wieners on Thames Street in Newport was visited by the late-night legend and I love that he was there to eat Rhode Island's favorite hot dog, the Saughy.
Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Briar Point Beach in Coventry and Hope Pond Recreation Beach in Scituate have unsafe bacteria levels. The beach water quality will continue to be monitored through Labor...
If you're considering moving to the Bay State, you're in luck. Massachusetts is home to a wide variety of vibrant and welcoming communities, each with its own unique set of advantages. From bustling metropolises to quiet coastal towns, there's something for everyone in Massachusetts. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
A Massachusetts store was the location of a major win this week on a Massachusetts instant ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, someone claimed the first $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game. The Bonzo Family Revocable Trust 2022...
Alright New Hampshire, it is time to come together. The power of social media can be strong. It can also be dangerous...but not in this case. The famous Red Arrow Diner needs our help. First opening in 1922, the Red Arrow Diner is history in New Hampshire. Everyone knows the...
NORTH ATTLEBORO - It was announced this week that Toys "R" Us is making another comeback, and will be popping up in Macy's stores around the country. For Massachusetts shoppers, the return of the iconic toy brand is just weeks away.A company spokesperson confirmed to WBZ-TV that Macy's locations in Massachusetts will open Toys "R" Us in stores by the fall. "Each store location will vary, but all stores will be open by October 15th," the spokesperson said. More information will be released at macys.com/toysrus.Macy's has stores in Auburn, Boston, Braintree, Burlington, Dartmouth, Framingham, Hanover, Holyoke, Hyannis, Kingston, Marlboro, North Attleboro, Natick, Peabody and Saugus.Toys "R" Us went bankrupt in 2018 and closed all stores and resurrection attempts had been unsuccessful until the Macy's partnership.
Comments / 0