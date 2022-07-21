It’s hot outside, but you knew that

NORTH ATTLEBORO - It was announced this week that Toys "R" Us is making another comeback, and will be popping up in Macy's stores around the country. For Massachusetts shoppers, the return of the iconic toy brand is just weeks away.A company spokesperson confirmed to WBZ-TV that Macy's locations in Massachusetts will open Toys "R" Us in stores by the fall. "Each store location will vary, but all stores will be open by October 15th," the spokesperson said. More information will be released at macys.com/toysrus.Macy's has stores in Auburn, Boston, Braintree, Burlington, Dartmouth, Framingham, Hanover, Holyoke, Hyannis, Kingston, Marlboro, North Attleboro, Natick, Peabody and Saugus.Toys "R" Us went bankrupt in 2018 and closed all stores and resurrection attempts had been unsuccessful until the Macy's partnership.

4 DAYS AGO