Chicago R&B Music Experience: Monica, Tevin Campbell , Brian McKnight in Chicago, IL Oct 08, 2022 – pre-sale password

Fajita Pete’s, a Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is getting ready to open five next locations in Chicagoland through a new franchise agreement. The new locations will come from longtime Chicago couple turned restaurant entrepreneurs Teddy Wyder and Veronica Rivero. After a business partner in Texas raved about Fajita Pete’s after every visit, the pair contacted the head of Fajita Pete’s franchising. The two will open their first location in the second quarter of 2023. The new deal brings the total number of Fajita Pete’s, including awarded units, to just north of 100.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO