Police say a horse that drew intense scrutiny on Facebook is being cared for appropriately, after a veterinarian inspected the animal. “Today the veterinarian arrived at the property with us,” Marathon County Chief Depury Chad Billeb told Wausau Pilot. “The person caring for the horse is doing what she is supposed to be doing. The red on the horses leg is actually salve. The salve is red in color and is making this look far worse than it is. The veterinarian said that the owner is doing as they should and that they are adequately and properly caring for the horse.”

3 DAYS AGO