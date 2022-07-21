Nintendo is hosting its own fan convention in Japan

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo's annual Japanese fan convention is returning for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, promising attendees a chance to go hands-on with Switch games, participate in tournaments for games like Splatoon 3 , and enjoy live concerts.

Nintendo Live 2022 will be held on October 8 and 9, according to the official site (via ResetEra ). As a COVID precaution, prospective attendees will have to apply via a lottery system, and Nintendo warns that the event may be canceled if health and safety guidance from the Japanese government changes in the run-up to the event.

The current schedule includes tournaments for Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Nintendo Switch Sports, more informal challenges in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2, and a concert featuring music from Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Japanese comedy duo Yowiko will also host a stage event centered on Nintendo Switch Sports. (Uber-nerds may recognize one half of Yowiko, Shinya Arino, as the star of the retro game challenge show, Game Center CX.)

The first Nintendo Live event was held in 2018, and the event returned in 2019. In those older iterations, the show floor included fan art displays, booths with playable games, photo opportunities with Nintendo mascots, a merch store, and museum displays going through the history of series like Pokemon.

A direct look at Nintendo Live 2019 was provided for English-speaking audiences as part of NOA's Nintendo Minute series.

If anything's going to sell you on Nintendo Live, it's probably the concert - and, again, NOA has a translated video of the 2019 live show available for your enjoyment. KK Slider opening for a holographic Pearl and Marina backed by an extremely enthusiastic group of live musicians.

There are plenty of upcoming Switch games to be excited about.

