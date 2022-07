Tony Khan plans to keep AEW and ROH separate, at least as far as their respective championships are concerned. Khan is the president of AEW, and in March, he announced that he had acquired ROH. Since then, he has been at the helm of both promotions, and he has regularly featured ROH talent on AEW programming. In the early stages of this new era, he has utilized plenty of AEW talent, such as Jay Lethal, Samoa Joe, and FTR. Given the constant crossover, some fans have wondered whether titles could travel between the companies.

