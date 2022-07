Press Release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office:. Sheriff Greg Speck reports on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:05 AM, Deputies responded to an assault complaint on Parrott Drive in Eastern Pulaski County. When Deputy Noah Wesley arrived on scene he made contact with the victim who alleged that she had been assaulted by John Stacy. Deputy Wesley requested the Somerset/Pulaski EMS to come to the scene for the assault victim. After EMS arrived, the victim declined to be transported by EMS and went to the hospital by private vehicle with family. At approximately 3:00 AM, Deputy Wesley and EMS cleared the scene with Deputy Wesley continuing the investigation.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO