Cleveland, OH

Family asks Cleveland for $20 million for 2019 police chase that killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman

By Chris Anderson
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of Tamia Chappman spoke publicly on Thursday about their ongoing search for accountability in a December 2019 police chase that ended with the death...

William Houston
3d ago

and this is the city's fault, how exactly? the police were doing their job, I don't see how they can be blamed for this

cleveland19.com

Police: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Cleveland, Lt. Andrew Desatnik of the Cleveland Police Department confirmed to 19 News. The shooting happened at 10:57 p.m. on July 23 in the 19100 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Desatnik confirmed.
WKYC

Cleveland Police: Cleveland woman and three kids missing

CLEVELAND — Officials in Cleveland are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman and her children. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 27-year-old Carla Woods is reported to be missing and is...
WKYC

Trial scheduled to begin Monday for woman charged with killing Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story in this case on Jan. 21, 2022. The trial for Tamara McLoyd, the 18-year-old woman charged in the murder of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 25 at 9 a.m. The trial will take place before Judge John P. O’Donnell in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Cleveland.com

Owner thwarts suspected attempted vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle: Cove Avenue. A resident called the police department at 6:31 p.m. on July 14 to report he caught two suspects – a man and a woman – breaking into his vehicle. When he confronted them, the pair got into a dark gray or charcoal-colored car and left southbound on Cove and then turned eastbound on Detroit. The complainant believed the car did not have a license plate. A second caller reported seeing a car similar to the complainant’s description with part of the rear window broken out and no license plate driving at a high rate of speed on Waterbury and then eventually heading eastbound on Berea Road.
cleveland19.com

Family of 20-year-old murdered at Akron movie theater desperate for justice

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 20-year-old woman who was murdered at an Akron movie theater is urging the public to help police arrest her shooter. 20-year-old Atavia Robinson came to the Regal Movie theater on Independence Avenue in Akron with her boyfriend for a date night. When her boyfriend got into an argument with someone on the phone, they left the movie early, and that’s when they were both gunned down in the parking lot.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Woman found safe after leaving assisted living facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 59-year-old woman who is missing and endangered. Cleveland police say Gayle Griffin, of Cleveland, was last seen Wednesday leaving an assisted living facility at 7821 Lake Ave. An employee reported that Griffin has mental...
