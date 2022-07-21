Family asks Cleveland for $20 million for 2019 police chase that killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle: Cove Avenue. A resident called the police department at 6:31 p.m. on July 14 to report he caught two suspects – a man and a woman – breaking into his vehicle. When he confronted them, the pair got into a dark gray or charcoal-colored car and left southbound on Cove and then turned eastbound on Detroit. The complainant believed the car did not have a license plate. A second caller reported seeing a car similar to the complainant’s description with part of the rear window broken out and no license plate driving at a high rate of speed on Waterbury and then eventually heading eastbound on Berea Road.

