Our top story today details the proposal of Southern Arkansas University to convert its Laney Farm property into the “SAU Outdoor Campus.” CLICK HERE to see the story. This means that after 17 years of ownership, occasional use by some of its departments, and the installation of a trap-shooting range, the university has decided that a partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is the best way to take the 652 acres toward its best and highest uses – an outdoor classroom for biology, conservation and wildlife and land management, and for outdoor recreation with a pond, hiking trails and an archery range. We’re compelled to point out that SAU is proposing to do on a grander scale what Logoly State Park has been doing for 44 years. And they’re within walking distance. Logoly is operated by the Arkansas State Parks system. Logoly was created as Arkansas’ first environmental education state park on 370 acres just southeast of McNeil. Logoly is in an old-growth forest and features a visitor center with interactive exhibits, bathhouse, camping, pavilion and picnic sites, a pond and hiking trails. Now there’s an idea – somehow linking the SAU Outdoor Campus with Logoly State Park to create an outdoor education complex to rival that of any state.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO