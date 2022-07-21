ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Dr. Jacob Hayes

Dr. Jacob Hayes, 89, of Camden passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
CAMDEN, AR
Patricia Anne Smith

Patricia Anne Smith of Magnolia joined her heavenly father in glory on the evening of Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was a faithful member of the Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Magnolia, where she cherished the relationships she formed with her church family. Patricia was born on March 26, 1950...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Joe Ferguson

Joe Ferguson, 81, of McNeil passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at The Springs of Magnolia. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Virginia Stuart Miller

Virginia Stuart Miller, 88, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Oaks Memory Care in TEXarkana. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Magnolia. Virginia “Ginny” was a member of MJCL, Newcomers Club, and the Alter Guild at FUMC. She loved gardening and loved working in her yard.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Magnolia Blossom Florist spreads smiles during past week

Magnolia Blossom Florist celebrated Teleflora's Make Someone Smile Week, a nationwide event during which local flower shops donate arrangements to different people and businesses. This year, Magnolia Blossom Florist picked the Columbia County Ambulance Service, the Magnolia Fire Department, the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, and small businesses including Maxie’s...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Lab renaming at El Dorado's Interfaith Clinic

Interfaith Clinic, a SHARE Foundation of El Dorado agency, held a ceremony to rename its laboratory in honor of Kerry Murphree, APRN. Family, friends, and staff attended the dedication and honored Kerry by sharing memories and stories about her personal and professional life. Kerry was a SHARE Foundation scholarship recipient...
EL DORADO, AR
Savannah Lewis new Magnolia program coordinator for Methodist Family Health

Savannah Lewis, a licensed professional counselor, recently joined Methodist Family Health's counseling clinic in Magnolia as program coordinator. She will provide supervision, consultation, in-service training and related support services to the staff in the Magnolia clinic and school-based program in El Dorado. She also will provide individual, family and group...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, July 22

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jeffrey Nichols, 32, of Stephens and Jennifer Lynn Hawley, 40, of Hot Springs, July 22. Alvian Q. Miller, 28,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Michael Reed new UALR graduate

Michael Reed of Magnolia graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2022 semester. Reed graduated with a master of education in learning systems technology.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kezzie Rudd-Walton has new job with Texas school district

Kezzie Rudd-Walton has been promoted to educational diagnostician in Grand Prairie ISD in Grand Prairie, TX. Rudd-Walton is the daughter of LeRoy and Peggy Rudd, and the granddaughter of Lorene Rudd, all of Magnolia. Rudd-Walton is a 1995 graduate of Magnolia High School and a 1999 graduate of Southern Arkansas...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, July 22

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Deleana Fields Allen v. Sean M. Allen. July 14. Married February 27, 1987. Amanda Fish v. Douglas Fish. July 14. Plaintiff...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
"Red Velvet Cake War" auditions August 2-3

Auditions for the Magnolia Arts Center production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” will be 6-8 p.m. August 2-3 at the center. Cast members will be age 20 and older. Show dates are September 14-18. For more information, call Janet Rider-Babbitt at 870-901-3600 or email janet@magnoliarts.net . “The...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, July 18. William Saunders, 34, Waldo, failure to appear. Tuesday, July 19. Wyatt Stangohr, 34, Magnolia, driving...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Man in custody after fighting with Magnolia police

Brandon Tucker, 27, of Magnolia has been arrested after fighting with two Magnolia police officers. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that officers went to a location on West Main Street on Thursday, responding to a complaint about a man making threats. Tucker was identified as the suspect and when officers tried to question him, he ran.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Columbia County suffers 99th death from COVID-19 virus

Columbia County recorded its 99th COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of active cases in the county rose by one to 110. Case numbers also rose in Ouachita and Union counties, fell in Nevada County and were unchanged in Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, July 22, 2022: Logoly State Park and Southern Arkansas University

Our top story today details the proposal of Southern Arkansas University to convert its Laney Farm property into the “SAU Outdoor Campus.” CLICK HERE to see the story. This means that after 17 years of ownership, occasional use by some of its departments, and the installation of a trap-shooting range, the university has decided that a partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is the best way to take the 652 acres toward its best and highest uses – an outdoor classroom for biology, conservation and wildlife and land management, and for outdoor recreation with a pond, hiking trails and an archery range. We’re compelled to point out that SAU is proposing to do on a grander scale what Logoly State Park has been doing for 44 years. And they’re within walking distance. Logoly is operated by the Arkansas State Parks system. Logoly was created as Arkansas’ first environmental education state park on 370 acres just southeast of McNeil. Logoly is in an old-growth forest and features a visitor center with interactive exhibits, bathhouse, camping, pavilion and picnic sites, a pond and hiking trails. Now there’s an idea – somehow linking the SAU Outdoor Campus with Logoly State Park to create an outdoor education complex to rival that of any state.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Mulerider Club Kickoff set for August 9

The seventh-annual Mulerider Club Kickoff Event will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the Story Barn. Southern Arkansas University’s Department of Athletics has partnered with Farmers Bank & Trust for the event. It serves as the official start to the 2022-23 athletic year at SAU and will feature a sit-down dinner that will include burgers, chips and dessert, season previews provided by fall coaches, and a meet-and-greet session with various members of the SAU athletic department and Mulerider Club Advisory Board members.
MAGNOLIA, AR
HopePrescott.com : Mike Huckabee to play Klipsch Auditorium

Klipsch Heritage Museum Association in Hope has announced that Hope native and former Governor of Arkansas and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee and his band Capitol Offense will play the Klipsch Auditorium from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, September 10. Capitol Offense is a cover band that plays a mix of classic rock,...
HOPE, AR

