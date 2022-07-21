ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US power/natgas prices soar as heat wave boosts air conditioning use

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTvsk_0gnjtaAq00

(Reuters) - U.S. power and natural gas prices spiked in several regions on Thursday as homes and businesses cranked up air conditioners to keep cool as a brutal heat wave blanketed most of the country.

In Texas, power demand hit a record high for a third day in a row. In New England, power prices rose to their highest since January 2018.

Electric grid operators across the country said they have enough resources to meet demand. So far they have only taken small steps to maintain reliability, like asking utilities to postpone maintenance on power lines and generating plants.

Several utilities asked consumers to conserve energy and activated demand response programs that compensate homes and businesses to reduce usage.

The United States is expected to use record amounts of power in 2022 due mostly to rising economic and population growth in Sun Belt states like Texas.

AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in New York, the nation’s biggest city, would rise from 95 Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on Thursday to 98 F on Sunday. That compares with a normal high of 84 F.

In New England, next-day power jumped by 29% to $258 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Thursday, its highest since January 2018. Spot gas soared over 200% to $29.35 per million British thermal unit, its highest since January 2022.

Traders said such high gas prices make it practical for some New England power generators to burn oil instead of gas, something that usually only occurs in the winter.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state’s power load, said power use hit 79,828 MW on Wednesday, its third all-time high in a row.

Real-time prices in ERCOT topped $1,000/MWh for a couple of hours on Wednesday. That compares with a five-year (2017-2021) of $56 at the widely-traded ERCOT North Hub, which includes Dallas.

One megawatt can power around 1,000 U.S. homes on a typical day, but only about 200 homes on a hot summer day.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

Heat wave hits US farms, stressing crops and ranchers' herds

Scorching temperatures this past week have put swaths of the U.S., especially in the South and West, under excessive-heat warnings and advisories. The hot weather is hitting during an important period of the Midwest crop-growing season, analysts said, and just as some commodity prices ease amid concerns about global food supplies.
KANSAS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Energy, TX
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Oklahoma

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Gas Prices#Electric Power#Air Conditioners#Power Grid#Accuweather#British
CBS DFW

100 degree days may last through August or September, experts say

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The brutal heat in North Texas just doesn't want to go away.  Right now, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon says we're sitting about two degrees above the 20th century average because of climate change. "We also have been fairly dry in most of Texas these past nine to 10 months because of drought and the less moisture there is on the ground, the more the sun's energy just goes into generating heat rather than evaporating," he said. Lastly, the Gulf of Mexico is running warmer than normal and that's where our air tends to come from in the...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Polar bear rescued in Russia after getting tongue stuck in milk can

July 22 (Reuters) - A polar bear roaming around an Arctic outpost in northern Russia has been rescued after getting its tongue caught in a can of condensed milk. Residents of the remote settlement of Dikson sounded the alarm when the stricken 2-year-old female was seen wandering up to huts in the village on Wednesday.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Time Out Global

This Climate Clock shows how long we’ve got to save the world

You’ve probably seen the heat and wildfires ravaging mainland Europe, and the extreme heatwave in the UK earlier this week. It got a lot of us thinking about, y’know, the oncoming climate apocalypse. And, (sort of) coincidentally, today is being marked as the world’s first Climate Emergency Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

State Department 'bureaucrat': 'I prefer high gas prices' because of less emissions

A State Department official is drawing criticism after tweeting that he prefers high gas prices because it means less driving and less carbon emissions. "I prefer high gas prices = less driving, less CO2," Senior State Department Foreign Service Officer Alan Eyre tweeted on Friday in response to a tweet from President Biden claiming American families are paying less per month on average than they were during "peak prices."
GAS PRICE
Colorado Newsline

Endless nonsense about the high price of gasoline

This commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. What a lot of complaining I hear about gas prices. I’ve done some myself. I also see a lot of blaming, especially of President Joe Biden. “It’s all his fault.”. Hmm, could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have just a little...
DENVER, CO
Mother Jones

Extreme Heat Is Making the Fastest-Growing US Cities Unlivable

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The ferocious heatwave that is gripping much of the US south and west has highlighted an uncomfortable, ominous trend—people are continuing to flock to the cities that risk becoming unlivable due to the climate crisis.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reuters

Reuters

506K+
Followers
344K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy