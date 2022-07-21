ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For All Of Connecticut

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for all of Connecticut as a new round of storms is expected to roll through with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible.

The watch went into effect Thursday, July 21 at 11:40 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, the National Weather Service noted.

"Heavy downpours are likely in storms, which could lead to urban and poor drainage flooding and possibly isolated flash flooding," the National Weather Service said.

