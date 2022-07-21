Behind The Scenes Into Some Of America's Wildest Police Chases & Encounters

This weekend, REELZ is premiering their newest police show, On Patrol: Live, and Radar has exclusively learned the program is set to show some of the wildest chases and encounters to take place in police departments across the country.

The show – which features series co-host and executive producer Dan Abrams, series co-host Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and series co-host Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson – premieres this Friday and Saturday.

Besides providing minute-by-minute analysis of the shocking and heart-stopping situations American police officers experience in the different police departments across the country, the show is also set to provide a first-hand look of the police car’s driver seat as police, sheriffs and sheriff deputies patrol the nighttime streets.

“Anything can happen when it’s live, anything, anything,” Abrams, Larkin and Wilson all say before taking the audience “into the streets of America for an unfiltered look at what police officers do.”

Among the episodes set to premiere this weekend, On Patrol: Live shows a series of previews that include five wild 120 MPH car chases throughout various American town, city and rural streets – some of which end in devastating car crashes and one ending with a suspect being told to lay down on the ground as the officers pull out their pistols.

Other scenes show police dogs being let loose to find a hiding suspect in the woods, a group of officers using night vision goggles to conduct a raid in the middle of the night and a series of chases on foot across train tracks and between buildings of an apartment complex.

“Obviously budgets have been cut for a lot of departments across the country,” Sgt. Larkin said regarding why some problems are harder for certain departments to handle and why crime is reportedly rising across the country.

“We’re seeing the attrition that’s never been seen before in the history of law enforcement…people leaving the profession combined with the difficulty of getting people into the profession right now,” he continued. “Morale for officers, unfortunately, is pretty low.”

“But it’s something that I think in the next few years is going to turn around.”

See all the action unfold when On Patrol: Live premieres at 9ET/6PT Friday and Saturday July 22nd & 23rd on REELZ.

