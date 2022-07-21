ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WV man charged in DWI crash which killed an unborn child

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Virginia man has been charged with a felony in a drunken driving accident that killed an unborn child. Timothy Wickline, 29, was charged with driving under...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
YUMA, AZ
Fox News

Connecticut high school lacrosse murder: Police announce arrests of three more teens in James McGrath case

Connecticut police have announced three new arrests in connection with a high school brawl that left Shelton lacrosse player James McGrath dead in May. The suspects, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, surrendered voluntarily, according to the Shelton Police Department. The three of them allegedly attacked a 16-year-old male, with one of them striking him with a helmet outside a home on Lazy Brook Road.
SHELTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sissonville, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Fox News

Michigan rescue crews save 6 people stranded on log-jammed river

Michigan first responders over the weekend rescued six people who became stuck in a muddy river because of a log jam, according to authorities. Rescuers were initially alerted shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night that five people riding on kayaks and a canoe had been stranded on a log jam about 1.5 miles east of the Indian Bridge. The call came in just as a thunderstorm was approaching, the Mason County Sheriff's Office said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Idaho firefighter helicopter with two people on board crashes into the Salmon River

A firefighting helicopter with two people aboard crashed Thursday afternoon in the Salmon River in Idaho, officials said. "It is with heavy hearts that we confirm … a CH-47D Series ‘Chinook’ helicopter operated by ROTAK Helicopter Services with two pilots on board was involved in an accident in the area near Salmon," ROTAK Helicopter Services told EastIdahoNews.com. "Emergency medical teams are responding to the scene."
SALMON, ID
Fox News

Arizona Border Patrol agents arrest two American citizens for smuggling Mexican immigrants, drugs into US

Border Patrol agents in Arizona have arrested two United States citizens for allegedly smuggling five Mexican citizens across the southern border while they also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl. "Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ, after border camera operators spotted suspected criminal activity," Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Unborn Child#Wv
Fox News

Texas man found dead at Big Bend National Park trail

A man was found dead on a trail in Texas' Big Bend National Park. According to the National Park Service, the park's communications center received notice of the fatality along the Chimneys Trail on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. local time. Rangers responded and a 75-year-old Houston man was located approximately...
Fox News

Kamala Harris to visit Indiana as state lawmakers set to debate proposed abortion ban bill

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Indiana Monday where she is expected to meet with state legislators and officials to discuss a newly proposed abortion ban. Harris is scheduled to arrive at Indianapolis International Airport Monday morning before setting off for the Indiana State Library, where she will convene with state legislators. Their discussions will likely center around a series of abortion-related bills Indiana Republicans proposed on July 20 that ban abortion with some exceptions and expands some contraceptive services.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Fox News

Florida paper grumbles that DeSantis barred liberal media from covering GOP summit: ‘Try crying about it’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gathered state Republicans for a conference and the liberal press was "crying" about not being invited, according to his spokeswoman. The Republican Party of Florida's Sunshine Summit was held over the weekend, featuring a "Victory Dinner" headlined by DeSantis on Saturday. In an article that was updated throughout the weekend but originally published on Thursday, the Tallahassee Democrat complained, "[DeSantis's] party is prohibiting many reporters from covering its big election-year gathering in Hollywood," Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

WaPo's Jennifer Rubin calls for a 'conscience' exemption for abortion in states with bans

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin suggested that abortion bans in some states could actually violate religious beliefs in a column on Sunday. Rubin introduced the subject by referencing a lawsuit brought up by the Jewish Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor against the 15-week abortion ban in Florida. The congregation argued that Jewish law "does not consider life to begin at conception or at 15 weeks" and refusing an abortion could violate their beliefs.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

771K+
Followers
170K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy