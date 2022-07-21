Pleasanton Sophomore Gears Up To Compete In National Junior Olympics

OAKLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cypress Crossings, a new community of popular ranch-style homes in Oakley, California. Cypress Crossings is located just south of East Cypress Road and close to Highway 4, providing easy access to the major employment centers in San Francisco’s East Bay. Cypress Crossings is near shopping, dining and entertainment at The Streets of Brentwood and AMC ® Brentwood and just a short drive to outdoor recreation, including boating and water sports at the San Joaquin Delta, hiking and biking at Mount Diablo State Park and Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve, and golfing at Brentwood Golf Club. Cypress Crossings is located within the Oakley Union Elementary School District and Liberty Union High School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005074/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Cypress Crossings, a new community of popular ranch-style homes in Oakley, California. (Graphic: Business Wire)

OAKLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO