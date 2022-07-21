ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus Walmart Carjackers Nabbed In Newark: Police

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Xavier Cenpin and Caliente Gaillard robbed and carjacked the woman at knifepoint in the Walmart parking lot, police said. Photo Credit: Secaucus Police/Google Maps

Two men who robbed and carjacked a woman at knifepoint in the Secaucus Walmart parking lot were arrested in two separate stolen cars in Newark, authorities said.

Xavier Cenpin and Caliente Gaillard, both 19, of Newark, robbed and carjacked the 66-year-old woman at the Park Plaza Drive Walmart around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The victim was uninjured, but the suspects stole cash and her 2016 BMW M23 convertible, police said. Upon the arrival of police, the Secaucus Police Anti-Crime Unit conducted an on-scene investigation.

The suspects came to Secaucus in a 2022 Nissan Altima, which was later confirmed to have been carjacked from New York City the day before, Miller said.

Secaucus Police Anti-Crime Unit Detectives developed information that the BMW M23 was in the area of Brenner Street in Newark and responded to the area. Secaucus Police Anti-Crime Unit Detectives, with the assistance of members of the Newark Police Department, found the stolen 2022 Nissan Altima occupied by Cenpin and Gaillard, Miller said. Cenpin had the knife used in the crimes at the time of his arrest, the chief said.

Police saw the victim’s 2016 BMW M23 while in the area. operator of the vehicle fled and remains at large.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office recovered the unoccupied 2016 BMW M23 a short time later within the confines of Newark. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be made.

Xavier Cenpin and Caliente Gaillard were arrested and charged with various counts of armed carjacking, robbery and more.

