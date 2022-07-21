ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Claiming To Have Handgun During Sussex County Fight Charged With Terroristic Threats

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Byram Township Police Photo Credit: Byram Township Police via Facebook

A man who claimed to have a handgun during a fight in Sussex County was charged with making terroristic threats and other offenses, authorities said.

Officers responding to the dispute report at Tomahawk Lake found that Arturo E. Rivera had gotten into a physical altercation with several others and claimed to have a handgun on Saturday, July 9, Byram Township Police said in a release on Thursday, July 21.

Rivera, of North Brunswick, then went into the trunk of his vehicle and shouted several times that he was getting a gun, police said.

However, no firearm was found during a follow-up search of Rivera’s car.

Rivera was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was charged with creating a false public alarm, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

Rivera was released pending a mandatory appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

Assisting agencies include the Sparta and Hopatcong Police Departments.

