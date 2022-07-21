Muscogee Creek Nation gets a say in management of Georgia's Okefenokee wildlife refuge

Two of the top Republican politicians targeted by the probe into election tampering in Georgia are likely to try and fight the subpoenas they have been issued to appear. Georgian Congressman Jody Hice and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham acknowledged this week they had received their subpoenas but both appear intent on not fulfilling their call to participate.
The entire state of Massachusetts is in some level of drought, and with ongoing high temperatures and no meaningful rain on the horizon, the state says it’s time to start getting serious about water conservation. Limiting indoor and outdoor water use “will allow local water supply systems and natural...
We dive beneath the headlines on one of the biggest stories of the week: efforts locally and nationally to protect abortion rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We're joined by Michael Curry, CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and a member of the NAACP's Board of Directors, and Renee Landers, a professor of law at Suffolk University.
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Massachusetts has seen congressional delegates getting arrested and the state Legislature debating over late-term abortions. Suffolk University law professor Renee Landers, and Michael Curry, CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, help us understand what's transpired.
Massachusetts, like much of the East Coast, is sweltering under a heat wave. And with these stretches of hot days come the usual urgent warnings about heat-related illness. I’ve lived here for years, and try to heed these warnings, but I’ve always wondered: how exactly can heat hurt our bodies?
