Look: Celtics Fans Not Happy With Steph Curry's Joke Last Night

By Chris Rosvoglou
 3 days ago
Warriors star Steph Curry hosted the ESPYs on Wednesday night. Let's just say there was no shortage of jokes about the Boston Celtics. Curry introduced himself as the "daddy of the...

Viner Manfoot-Greene
2d ago

Boston fans have no grounds to criticize after all the profanity used with minors present at the home games.

Marvin Jones
3d ago

This coming from fans who cursed out players and players family at the games

The Spun

The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

