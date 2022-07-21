Corey Seager out of Rangers' Thursday lineup versus Miami

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. The Mets are looking to improve their offensive capabilities post-All-Star Break, and their first move out of the gate is acquiring Vogelbach. While not a great hitter, he does have a ton of pop, and that's been something the Mets could use more of. Jon Heyman of the New York Post says that the Mets are still in the market for at least one more bat. Right-handed reliever Colin Holderman is headed to Pittsburgh in return for Vogey.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO