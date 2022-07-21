ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

Two men say they were sitting outside when a shooter jumped out of a truck and began firing at them

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XALf_0gnjpWje00

BERWICK, La. (KLFY) — Berwick Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 600 block of Tournament Blvd. yesterday around 7:30 p.m.

One victim explained to BPD that he and another male victim were sitting outside of his home when a man stopped his truck in front of their house and shot several times. The suspect then fled the scene. The victims identified Chase Martin as the suspect saying they knew him.

California man mourns sister killed in Lafayette by roommate; wishes she would have asked for help

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Martin in the Patterson area where they found him traveling on Hwy 182. Martin admitted to the shooting. He was charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and booked into Berwick jail.

No injuries were reported. Two cars and the home did sustain damage.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Shots fired from passing vehicle suspected in death, injury of two, Baton Rouge Police say

Baton Rouge Police say detectives suspect the death and injury of two men Sunday afternoon resulted after gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle on Tennessee Street. Leslie Riley Jr., 66, of 1004 Julia St., was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries at the scene near East Polk Street, police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release. A 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound that appeared non-life-threatening at the time, Coppola said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest 3 former Lutcher High students for burglary, arson at school

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities said three former Lutcher High students have been arrested for burglary and arson at the school Sunday, July 24. Justin Kruger, 19, Mason Ainsworth, 18, and 17-year-old juvenile were all booked into the St. James Parish Detention Center on the charges of simple burglary, simple arson, and four counts of attempted simple burglary, officials say.
LUTCHER, LA
wbrz.com

Police identify man killed in drive-by double shooting Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed and another person was shot Sunday afternoon in a suspected drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Highland Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the corner of East Polk Street and Tennessee Street, less than two blocks from an elementary school.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Police arrest man in connection to Saturday shooting in Lafayette

A man has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting on Moss Street in Lafayette, according to police. Police have also identified the victim as 40-year-old Billy Joseph, of Lafayette, according to Lafayette Police. Artimus Johnson was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Sunday on principal to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Berwick, LA
Berwick, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
WAFB

2 injured, unresponsive in crash off Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Emergency Medical Services are responding to a motor vehicle accident off Prescott Road and North 38th Street on Sunday, July 24. According to officials, two people were involved, and crashed their vehicle into a pole. Upon arrival, both were unresponsive, said EMS. They were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police: Domestic spat escalates to violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Statistics indicate that every year, more than ten million men and women in the U.S. become survivors of domestic violence. On a local level, reports indicate that the community lost at least 61 people to domestic violence in 2021. Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) report...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman who dragged child by hair arrested by Assumption deputies

A Thibodaux woman hit a 3-year-old in the face and dragged her by the hair into a home in Assumption Parish, sheriff's deputies said Friday. Assumption deputies arrested Brie Lynne Christenson, 22, on a single count of cruelty to juveniles Wednesday, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement. The incident...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Berwick Police#Nexstar Media Inc
lpso.net

Detectives Investigating Shooting in Marydale Community

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday night and left two people injured. The shooting occurred in the Marydale community in Thibodaux. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Ridgeway Street in Thibodaux. Deputies found two men had...
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

More guns on Baton Rouge streets: How firearm thefts are helping fuel record violence

In 2019, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confiscated a total of 607 guns during criminal investigations. In 2021, that number jumped to 791. Baton Rouge Police are seeing a similar trend. Lt. Lorenzo Coleman, commander of the department's Street Crimes Unit, says his team has recovered 363 firearms so far this year. While BRPD couldn't immediately provide previous years' data, Coleman says that's a sizeable increase over last year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Police: Woman was dragged into alleyway, raped during attack at Perkins Road overpass

BATON ROUGE - Police documents revealed disturbing new details in a rape that happened outside a business along Perkins Road earlier this month. Though authorities initially described the attack as an attempted sexual assault, arrest documents filed Thursday said the attacker raped the victim after he blindsided her in a parking lot. Investigators said Oubre punched the woman in the face and then placed her in a chokehold, dragging her behind a bar.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana woman accused of hitting and dragging 3-year-old

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Brie Lynne Christenson, 22, of Thibodaux, was recently arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The 22-year-old was arrested after an investigation into a cruelty complaint. The complaint centered around a 3-year-old and “the incident allegedly occurred at a residence off LA 70...
PIERRE PART, LA
houmatimes.com

Suspect arrested on Attempted Second Degree Murder charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray man, in connection with a shooting investigation that occurred on July 8, 2022, in the 3100 block of West Park Ave. Kendall Starks, 18, of Gray, was arrested on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder. During the course of...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy