Click here to read the full article. AT&T on Thursday reported solid results for its final quarter of full ownership of WarnerMedia, but its stock plunged after the company lowered its outlook for full-year free cash flow. Excluding items, AT&T posted earnings per share of 65 cents in the quarter ending June 30, beating Wall Street analysts’ consensus estimate of 61 cents. Revenue matched the Street view at $29.6 billion, up 2% from a year ago when DirecTV and WarnerMedia are not counted in the 2021 quarter. Shares in AT&T fell 10% to $18.43 at the start of the trading day, slipping...

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO