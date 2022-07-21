ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Talking Conservation raffle, bears, and water safety with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Cameron with the TWRA, stopped by to get us...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
dicksonpost.com

Second rare white catfish caught in Tennessee River

A white catfish is so rare that a veteran Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist and a long-time fishing guide had never seen one – before this spring. Now two have been caught in the Tennessee River in the past few months.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cameron
clarksvillenow.com

Eagle Scout of the Year wins again for Middle Tennessee Council

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The National Eagle Scout Association has established the Glenn A. and Melinda W. Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award to recognize valuable service of an exceptional nature by a Scout to a religious institution, a school, community or other entity. The award...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker from Mount LeConte

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee Army National Guard medical flight crew rescued a hiker from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. The hiker was on Mount LeConte when they began to suffer from a life-threatening illness. The Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were told the hiker would need to be evacuated from the LeConte Lodge on Mount LeConte around noon Tuesday. Crews worked quickly to arrange the rescue for the stranded hiker, readying a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville, in under an hour and launching at approximately 12:45 p.m.
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Water Safety#Bears#Twra
WATE

Gallery: East Tennessee storms cause damage, flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight storms caused flooding for some and left damage across East Tennessee. Cameras captured some strong moments of the storm and its aftermath. The WATE 6 Storm Team reported storms and heavy rain reaching around 30 mph. The Powell and Clinton areas saw up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
wjhl.com

Virginia landlords waiting months for rent relief, weighing eviction

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six months after applying for Virginia’s Rent Relief Program on behalf of his only tenant, Richmond landlord David McCabe is still waiting for a response. Without the money, he says eviction may be his last option. McCabe isn’t alone. The Rent Relief Program...
RICHMOND, VA
chattanoogapulse.com

Light Up Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Glow Coming To Camp Jordan

Back for the second year is the Light Up Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Glow at Camp Jordan Park from August 5th to 7th. Enjoy seeing the hot air balloons light up at night and see the magnificent, colorful balloons inflated over 7 stories high. Organizers are proud to bring back...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy