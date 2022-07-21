Talking Conservation raffle, bears, and water safety with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee Army National Guard medical flight crew rescued a hiker from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. The hiker was on Mount LeConte when they began to suffer from a life-threatening illness. The Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were told the hiker would need to be evacuated from the LeConte Lodge on Mount LeConte around noon Tuesday. Crews worked quickly to arrange the rescue for the stranded hiker, readying a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville, in under an hour and launching at approximately 12:45 p.m.

