LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For decades, the Dirt Bowl has been a neighborhood favorite. There has been so much history in 50 plus years with memories spanning generations. Seeing 5-on-5 on the blacktop in the west Louisville park has been a near guarantee – every summer until last week when there was no Dirt Bowl, making Saturday’s return a little bit different.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO