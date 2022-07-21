ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham game against Huddersfield brought forward due to Commonwealth Games

Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship game with Huddersfield has been brought forward because of the medical and stewarding demands of the Commonwealth Games in the city.

The game, which was scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday, August 6, will now take place at St Andrew’s the previous evening with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Huddersfield said on their club website that Birmingham had informed them on Tuesday that they were unable to obtain stewards and medical cover for August 6 due to the Commonwealth Games.

The Games are being held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Huddersfield operations director Ann Hough said: “With the issues that Birmingham City have encountered, playing on the Friday evening is the best available solution for our first team.

“However, we are fully aware that this is far from ideal for any of our supporters who have already purchased travel or accommodation for the game.

“Unfortunately, this situation is totally out of our control.”

