ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Jonah Heim hitting in cleanup in Rangers' Thursday lineup

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is starting in Thursday's contest against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Albert Pujols in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will take the afternoon off while Lars Nootbaar joins the lineup in right field and bats eighth. Brendan Donovan will take over from Pujols at designated hitter. Pujols is still...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Saturday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Rosario will take a break after Adam Duvall was announced as Atlanta's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 68 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 2.9% barrel rate and a .209...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Mark Canha in lineup for Mets Saturday night

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Mark Canha is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Canha is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Blake Snell. Our models project Canha for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MLB
numberfire.com

Mets acquire Michael Perez from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Mets are in dire need of catching help after Tomas Nido's injury, and as a result, they have acquired Perez. That's now back-to-back moves between the two clubs in 24 hours, as Daniel Vogelbach was shipped from Pittsburgh to Queens Friday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
numberfire.com

Aaron Hicks sent to Yankees' bench on Friday night

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not starting in Friday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Hicks will rest in Baltimore after Aaron Judge was positioned in center, Giancarlo Stanton was picked as New York's designated hitter, and Joey Gallo was started in left. According to Baseball Savant on 178...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto left on Los Angeles' bench on Friday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will take a break after Gavin Lux was chosen as Los Angeles' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 74 batted balls this season, Alberto has produced a 2.7% barrel rate and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mets acquire Daniel Vogelbach from Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. The Mets are looking to improve their offensive capabilities post-All-Star Break, and their first move out of the gate is acquiring Vogelbach. While not a great hitter, he does have a ton of pop, and that's been something the Mets could use more of. Jon Heyman of the New York Post says that the Mets are still in the market for at least one more bat. Right-handed reliever Colin Holderman is headed to Pittsburgh in return for Vogey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Friday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Haggerty is being replaced in right field by Kyle Lewis versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. In 57 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .302 batting average with an .823 OPS, 2 home runs,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meibrys Viloria
numberfire.com

Adam Duvall hitting sixth in Atlanta's Saturday lineup versus Angels

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Duvall will operate left field after Eddie Rosario was benched versus Angels' left-hander Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Duvall to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jo Adell out of Angels' Saturday lineup against Atlanta

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Adell will take a seat after Dillon Thomas was named Saturday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 65 batted balls this season, Adell has accounted for a 10.8% barrel rate and a...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

David Peralta out of Diamondbacks' Friday lineup versus Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Friday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Peralta will rest in Arizona after Jordan Luplow was picked as Friday's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 189 batted ball this season, Peralta has recorded a 12.2% barrel rate and a .321 expected...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Rougned Odor sitting versus New York Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will take the afternoon off as the Orioles finish up their series with his former team. Tyler Nevin will join the lineup at third base and bat seventh and Ramon Urias will take over at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel#The Miami Marlins
numberfire.com

MJ Melendez (restricted) behind the plate for Royals on Friday

Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is batting leadoff in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Melendez will resume his normal catching role after the 23-year old spent time on the restricted list during their series in Toronto. In a matchup against right-hander Drew Rasmussen, our models project Melendez...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Phil Gosselin starting for Angels on Sunday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Gosselin is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Braves starter Ian Anderson. Our models project Gosselin for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.4...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Rangers position Josh Smith in left field on Saturday

Texas Rangers utility-man josh Smith is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will take over in left field after Charlie Culberson was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project Smith to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario sitting for Tigers Sunday

The Detroit Tigers did not list Jeimer Candelario in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Candelario will take the afternoon off while Kody Clemens starts at third base and bats eighth. Candelario has struggled at the plate so far this season, batting .195 with a .585...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

San Diego's C.J. Abrams scratched on Saturday, Ha-seong Kim to start

San Diego Padres shortstop C.J. Abrams is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Ha-seong Kim will start at shortstop and bat ninth after C.J. Abrams was scratched before Saturday's contest. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, Kim's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Matt Carpenter sitting on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Carpenter will rest in Baltimore after Anthony Rizzo was named as New York's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 62 batted balls this season, Carpenter has produced a 17.7% barrel rate and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala starting Saturday for White Sox in Game 1

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Zavala for 0.9 hits,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia in lineup Sunday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Heredia is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models project Heredia for 0.7 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy