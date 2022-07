What started out as a feel-good story quickly turned into a criminal investigation, one that's now sending a South Jersey woman to prison. When we first heard about Kate McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico in late 2017, the couple had reportedly connected with a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt at a gas station in Philadelphia near where McClure's car allegedly ran out of gas. Bobbitt supposedly gave McClure the last $20 he had to fill her tank and help her get home, People.com reported.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO