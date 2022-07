Crossroads at Big Creek will host the Climate Change Coalition of Door County program “Good Medicine: How Health Professionals and Systems Can Make Their Patients and Communities Healthier While Fighting Climate Change” on July 22, 6 pm. The presenter, Dr. Joel Charles, will discuss the impact of climate change on human health and how health professionals and systems can engage in addressing this critical issue. He’ll also describe the work being done by Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO