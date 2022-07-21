ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beams and Asics's clever new sneaker keeps mosquitos from feasting on your ankles

By Andrea Carrillo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeams and Asics’s latest sneaker may be the answer to one of the peskiest of all outdoor obstacles of all: mosquito bites on your ankles. Officially known as the Bespoke Gel-Kayano 14 Gore-Tex, the sneaker is packed with features that will protect you against the elements and nature’s most annoying...

#Mosquito Net#Sneaker#Ankles#Japanese
