Eau Claire County Fair gearing up

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In 1972, a group of sailors bought land in Chippewa County, founding the Lake Wissota Yacht Club. From that time on, club members have enjoyed sailing and being on the lake. “We had hundreds of people come through this club over the last 50 years,...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Martin Chocholik and the Staff of Midwest Dental for the Sunshine Award. Midwest Dental Staff were so caring and nice during recent treatments. I can’t say enough about their kindness. Carol Ness.
WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Rice Lake was arrested Sunday morning in Washburn County. Wisconsin State Troopers stopped to check on a disabled motorist on County Road D. An investigation was conducted on the driver, 41-year-old Christopher Michael Karpowicz. Karpowicz was arrested for operating a motor vehicle...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Express look to pick up one last win before a break with a matchup against the Honkers. Plus, the legion baseball state tournaments see the end of multiple local teams’ seasons.
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express look to grow their lead in the Great Plains East as they travel to face the La Crosse Loggers. Plus, the Eau Claire 19U baseball team prepares to head to the American Legion State Tournament next week.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 12 years ago, Jody Kreibich met her husband, Jim Kreibich at Country Jam. “I was in VIP and I went out to the Bud Light tent in the back and he was back there and actually my sister said she found him, found ‘the one,’” Jody said.
SPRING VALLEY, WI – If you live in the 54767 Zip Code (Spring Valley, Wisconsin) you have surely wondered, “Where is my mail?” Empty mailboxes for days on end have brought concern, frustration, confusion, and consternation. This disruption in the Spring Valley mail service has been the...
(WFRV) – Two men were arrested in Eau Claire County after allegedly abandoning a stolen pickup truck on an interstate and then stealing a UTV from a nearby home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident began when the Eau Claire Post Dispatch Center received a report that an unoccupied pickup truck was stopped on westbound I-94 and partially covering the roadway.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chief of Police with Chippewa Falls Police Department has provided an update on church vandalism that occurred in Chippewa County. The update courtesy of Chief of Police, Matthew Kelm, says on June 30 at 3:07 p.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to the Church of Notre Dame at 117 Allen Street in Chippewa Falls for a report of vandalism.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman charged in a drug overdose investigation enters a not guilty plea in Eau Claire County Court Friday. 33-year-old Chelsey Leith was arrested on April 28 in Minnesota and is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County. July 22, 2022...
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
CADOTT, Wis. — Thousands of rock music fans were woken up by a washout Friday morning. Every year, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. welcomes more than 25,000 music fans. Many of them camp right on site. Stacy Holst of Rice Lake said she goes to Rock Fest every year....
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System and UW-Eau Claire are working on a study to make sure a penicillin allergy is correctly labeled in medical records. Mayo Clinic allergist Doctor Adela Taylor is the brains behind what she calls the first-of-its-kind study just to do so. “Currently...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old woman was arrested early Monday for spitting at an officer before she was found in possession of more than 70 oxycodone pills. Police said a traffic stop occurred at 1:26 a.m. and a driver was put through field sobriety tests. A female passenger, later identified...
(ABC 6 News) - A Winona woman is in custody after being charged with 4th-degree assault on a police officer. Taylor Dixon, 20, was arrested Monday morning in the 200 block of 2nd St. SW in Rochester, where she spit in an officer's eye during a traffic stop. Officers also...
TOMAH, Wis. — One person was killed and another seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on I-90 near Tomah Saturday. Emergency crews were sent to mile marker 46 on I-90 Eastbound just before 10 a.m. after the crash was reported, Wisconsin State Patrol officials said. When State Patrol troopers...
Comments / 0