Eau Claire County, WI

Eau Claire County Fair gearing up

By Judy Clark
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 2022 Eau Claire County...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

Lake Wissota Yacht Club celebrates 50 years

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In 1972, a group of sailors bought land in Chippewa County, founding the Lake Wissota Yacht Club. From that time on, club members have enjoyed sailing and being on the lake. “We had hundreds of people come through this club over the last 50 years,...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Rice Lake was arrested Sunday morning in Washburn County. Wisconsin State Troopers stopped to check on a disabled motorist on County Road D. An investigation was conducted on the driver, 41-year-old Christopher Michael Karpowicz. Karpowicz was arrested for operating a motor vehicle...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Sunday, July 24th 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Express look to pick up one last win before a break with a matchup against the Honkers. Plus, the legion baseball state tournaments see the end of multiple local teams’ seasons.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, July 22nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express look to grow their lead in the Great Plains East as they travel to face the La Crosse Loggers. Plus, the Eau Claire 19U baseball team prepares to head to the American Legion State Tournament next week.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Couple brings new business to Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 12 years ago, Jody Kreibich met her husband, Jim Kreibich at Country Jam. “I was in VIP and I went out to the Bud Light tent in the back and he was back there and actually my sister said she found him, found ‘the one,’” Jody said.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
mygateway.news

Service disruption at the Spring Valley Post Office

SPRING VALLEY, WI – If you live in the 54767 Zip Code (Spring Valley, Wisconsin) you have surely wondered, “Where is my mail?” Empty mailboxes for days on end have brought concern, frustration, confusion, and consternation. This disruption in the Spring Valley mail service has been the...
SPRING VALLEY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two men abandon stolen truck, steal UTV from WI home

(WFRV) – Two men were arrested in Eau Claire County after allegedly abandoning a stolen pickup truck on an interstate and then stealing a UTV from a nearby home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident began when the Eau Claire Post Dispatch Center received a report that an unoccupied pickup truck was stopped on westbound I-94 and partially covering the roadway.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Update given on Chippewa County church vandalism, person of interest identified

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chief of Police with Chippewa Falls Police Department has provided an update on church vandalism that occurred in Chippewa County. The update courtesy of Chief of Police, Matthew Kelm, says on June 30 at 3:07 p.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to the Church of Notre Dame at 117 Allen Street in Chippewa Falls for a report of vandalism.
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
News Break
Politics
drydenwire.com

Rusk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Jul. 21, 2022

RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Rock Fest campers washed out in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. — Thousands of rock music fans were woken up by a washout Friday morning. Every year, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. welcomes more than 25,000 music fans. Many of them camp right on site. Stacy Holst of Rice Lake said she goes to Rock Fest every year....
KAAL-TV

Winona woman arrested for assault of police officer

(ABC 6 News) - A Winona woman is in custody after being charged with 4th-degree assault on a police officer. Taylor Dixon, 20, was arrested Monday morning in the 200 block of 2nd St. SW in Rochester, where she spit in an officer's eye during a traffic stop. Officers also...
WINONA, MN

