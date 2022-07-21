ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fall into musical bliss with this noise-cancelling headphones sale

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1MEl_0gnjlxwd00

Everybody loves some peace and quiet every once in a while. Whether you’re trying to fall asleep or just trying to drown out the noise around you on a plane or train, enjoying some quiet isn’t guaranteed. But there are ways to get around that and headphones will help. Right now, there’s a noise-cancelling headphones sale on Amazon that’s worth checking out.

There are different brands that are offering discounts right now, just after Prime Day 2022 happened. We saw some great headphones on sale then, including AirPods. AirPods Pro are still down nearly $70 right now. You can also get AirPods 3rd Gen for just $159.99.

But those don’t offer noise cancellation. But there are plenty of headphones that do. So take a look at what is offered right now before the noise-cancelling headphones sale ends.

Check out the over-ear noise-cancelling headphones sale

A brand that is offering multiple discounts right now is Tapela. The Tapela E9 Bluetooth Headphones Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones feature a noise-cancelling technology that works indoors or outdoors. They are ideal to wear any time of day.

They provide you with a deep and immersive sound at any volume. With powerful bass, you’ll get the most out of what you’re listening to. Featuring cVc 8.0 noise reduction for taking true wireless phone calls, you’ll experience clear sound every time. The Bluetooth 5.0 technology enables quick connection.

Thanks to upgraded ear cushions, and 30-hour battery life, you can wear these for extended periods of time with ease. They are only $59.99 right now while they’re on sale, saving you $20.

You can enjoy a bigger discount with the Tapela E8 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. The improved ANC technology significantly reduces noise to help you focus. The sound quality is 25% better than the Tapela E7 headphones.

The over-ear cushions boast a 90° rotational axis to help them fit snugly. With 45mm drivers, a built-in microphone, and Bluetooth connectivity, you’re getting a lot for your money. You can choose between eight different colors as well. They are all on sale for $41 off today.

Earbuds are also discounted

If you’re more into earbuds, then the Lady house Earbuds Headphones might be right for you. With over 500 5-star reviews, they are popular with users. Created by Qualcomm, the latest cVc 8.0 noise-cancellation technology filters our surrounding noise.

It can precisely pick up your voice for phone calls, even if you’re on a crowded street. There are smart button sensors that allow you to answer calls, skip music, and access other functions with the touch of a button. Thanks to the built-in charging case, you can get a maximum of 16 hours of listening time per charge.

There are different modes you can choose from as well. Also, these are IPX5 waterproof. Save 35% by snagging a pair of these for only $25.99 today.

More in the noise-cancelling headphones sale

There are more deals you’re going to love. Maybe you can find options for yourself and your family while you’re at it. But these prices won’t last a long time. So you better hurry up.

Take a look at the other noise-cancelling headphones sale options while they are discounted. You might be surprised at something that you like.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

These Compact Wireless Speakers Are a Killer Hi-Fi Package

The KEF LSX were already one of our favorite active speaker systems — we called them the "perfect hi-fi all-in-one speaker system" when we originally reviewed them back in 2018. They were essentially a smaller and more affordable version of KEF's super high-end and super versatile LS50 Wireless speakers. Well, it's been a few years and KEF has now released a second generation version: the KEF LSX II.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $99 AirPods, $140 14-inch laptop, best bed sheets, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. BGR’s veteran team of deals experts dug through all the best daily deals out there on July 23, 2022. After doing so, we narrowed things down to 10 unmissable deals you need to see to believe. From a $140 14-inch Windows laptop to more than half off our favorite bed sheets, there’s something for everyone today.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Tiny Portable Projector Is on Sale for $56 for a Few More Hours

Click here to read the full article. Whether you’re prepping for a movie night outdoors or want to upgrade your home theater experience, this PVO mini projector makes a great addition. It’s normally very affordable at $99, but right now Amazon has the highly-rated projector on sale for just $55.99. Amazon Buy: PVO Mini Projector $69.99 Measuring ‎5.5 by 3.8 by 2 inches, the PVO is truly mini, making it easy to pack up in a small bag for camping trips or movie nights at friends’ houses. Its square design also lets you place the projector on its back for a ceiling projection...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Best Headphones
Engadget

Some Skullcandy earbuds will run two voice assistants simultaneously

Some of earbuds will be able to support two voice assistants at the same time. Last year, the brand debuted its own assistant, Skull-IQ, on . Skull-IQ is primarily about controlling audio, including managing your media player, adjusting device settings and answering or dismissing calls. It can launch via voice command as well. For just about anything else, though, you'll need another assistant. That's where comes into play.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature a 200-megapixel camera, insider claims

The Galaxy S23 Ultra might feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, says an insider familiar with Samsung’s plans. Similar sensors are already in use or will come on other Android flagships. And it so happens that Samsung has a few Isocell sensors with 200 megapixels. But Ice Universe says it’s unclear which sensor will end up in the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra that will be released next year.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

iPhone 14 to feature next-gen OLED display tech missing from the Galaxy S22

The iPhone 14 will deliver two types of display experiences, just like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro models will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, while the regular iPhone 14 devices will have displays refreshing at a fixed 60Hz rate. But the OLED screens Apple will reportedly use for this year’s iPhone generation will come from Samsung’s most advanced OLED screen manufacturing process.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Revamp your kitchen with the Dash appliance Amazon sale

In order to have the best kitchen, you need to have the right appliances. There are plenty of options out there, but how do you know if you’re getting the proper appliance and, more importantly, a good deal on it? We are BGR Deals pride ourselves in being able to find top-notch deals on items you want. The Dash appliance sale at Amazon right now caught our eye.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Netflix’s ad tier will not include the entire content catalog

Netflix has already confirmed that it’s looking to offer subscribers a cheaper ad-based tier in the near future. Separately, Netflix continues to test increasing costs for those who share passwords. And the Q2 2022 earnings report practically confirmed that Netflix will deploy these measures. The company lost almost 1 million subscribers during the period, which is actually better than expected.
TV & VIDEOS
notebookcheck.net

Casio F91W turned into Bluetooth capable smartwatch with GitLab project

The F91 Kepler GitLab project has turned a Casio F91W into a smartwatch, with an OLED display and the ability to receive notifications. The maker, Pegor, has redesigned the classic Casio model, replacing the original internals but keeping the case. The project uses a specially designed circuit board, which is available as a template.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Anker 757 PowerHouse 1229 Wh available in the US with US$150 discount

The Anker 757 PowerHouse 1229 Wh is currently discounted on Amazon and the Anker website in the US. The company offers a US$150 coupon for the device, which retails for US$1,399.99. The power station was recently launched in North America, having been released in Germany earlier this year. The power...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today

If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

How to reset a Bose soundbar

Bose Soundbars, like any other soundbar, has its fair share of problems. Users have reported a wide range of issues that include audio dropouts, the soundbar not responding to the remote, or the soundbar simply producing no sound. Likewise, other issues include the soundbar failing to connect to Wi-Fi or the Bose app.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Get up to 50% off Fire HD tablets on Amazon right now

Everybody loves the flexibility a tablet gives them. Read on the go or surf the Internet wherever you want. Listen to music or bring a presentation with you without having to carry a laptop around with you. Some of the top options on the market, Fire HD tablets, are currently on sale on Amazon if you hurry.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

From Posters to Speakers, These Are the Best Back to School Essentials for Music Fans

Click here to read the full article. As summer break draws to a close, the ever-looming reality of school begins to solidify in the not-so-distant future. Much like that sobering feeling that comes from waking up, only to realize it’s Sunday and the weekend is all but over, so too does the start of August feel like every day is just one small step towards school. While we can’t delay the school year, we can help you or your music-loving grad prepare for the next year. Give those morning walks to class a little more pep with headphones able to block...
MUSIC
BGR.com

BGR.com

332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy