Perrysburg, OH

State responds to Perrysburg mayor's foxtail barley request

By Kate Snyder
 3 days ago
The Ohio Department of Agriculture director has responded to a request made by the Perrysburg mayor to add foxtail barley to the state’s list of invasive plants or noxious weeds.

Dorothy Pelanda issued a letter to Mayor Tom Mackin stating that the Department of Agriculture is aware of the situation and is conducting research to learn more. She said the chief of plant health visited Perrysburg to see the field in question and took samples of the weed.

“We are taking into consideration your request to add foxtail barley to the noxious weed list,” she said in the letter.

For a weed to be added to the noxious weed list, the proposal must go through the rule-making process defined by the Ohio Revised Code, Ms. Pelanda said in the letter. The process includes research of the weed, stakeholder review, public comment, and a review of the request by a legislative committee.

Foxtail barley is a weed that can be harmful to pets that ingest it and to people who inhale it.

Multiple reports have been made to Perrysburg officials about the weed growing in local fields and spreading into people’s properties, causing illnesses in pets, clogging up filters in swimming pools, and requiring expensive lawn maintenance care to dispose of the seed clumps.

One field in particular off Eckel Junction Road, near Costco and various housing developments, has been the subject of numerous complaints.

Mr. Mackin sent the request last week to the Ohio Department of Agriculture asking that foxtail barley be classified as a noxious or invasive plant. Perrysburg City Council also adopted a resolution on Tuesday requesting the same.

During the Tuesday meeting, officials told residents that getting the weed classified as a noxious or invasive plant would give the city the most power to attempt to solve the problem. Officials encouraged residents to also take their concerns to the state.

#Noxious Weed#Swimming Pools#Invasive Plants#The Ohio Revised Code
