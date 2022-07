NEWARK, NJ – A 17-year-old was among four arrested for a string of armed robberies that occurred in Newark on May 8th of this year. Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave III said police responded to a store in the 300 block of South Street. Suspects entered, and Quasim Selph, 21, demanded cash from the register at gunpoint. Jahmere N. Marshall, 19, also brandishing a handgun, took cash from the register with Quamae S. Barnett, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO