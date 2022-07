Former Phillies star Pete Rose is expected to attend a game in Philadelphia for the first time in more than 30 years. Rose has not attended a Phillies game since he was banned from MLB for life for betting on baseball in 1989. He is supposed to be in attendance when the franchise honors its 1980 World Series championship team, which Rose was a member of, on August 7.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO