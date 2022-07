As the Major League Baseball Draft has now come and gone, Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis is now at the final stretch of building his baseball roster for 2023. The coach had a good outcome with his 2023 signing class and he’s already picked up several transfer portal targets and another was added on Sunday. The Bulldogs are starting to rebuild the pitching staff in Starkville and the first left hander has joined the team as Virginia Commonwealth hurler Tyler Davis committed this weekend over a top three that included Oklahoma and Florida State and he had over 50 other schools reach out. He took in an official visit in Starkville this weekend that sealed the deal.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO