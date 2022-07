BELMONT, N.C. — One person is dead and another was hurt when a truck ran off the road and hit two people walking in Belmont on Saturday night, police said. The Belmont Police Department said a truck heading west on Catawba Street veered off to the right side of the road and collided with the pedestrians around 9:30 p.m.

